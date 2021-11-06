In 1965, Dr. Dale Bengtson, chair of the music department at then-Anderson College, had an idea.
What if a Christmas gathering was created featuring all the ensembles of the Music Department? How special might it be if the audience was invited to join in singing of all the traditional carols? Perhaps Scripture lessons telling the story of the birth of Jesus could be included…and should a greeting be brought from the college’s president before ending the evening?
These were questions posed to dean of the faculty, Robert Nicholson, and became the cornerstone of Candles and Carols, the annual Christmas concert presented to the citizens of Anderson and Madison County and beyond.
On Friday, Dec. 3, the 57th year of this yuletide treasure will be celebrated. Even with the pandemic impacting the ability to give a live performance in 2020, a previous performance was streamed so as not to break the longstanding tradition.
One of the hallmarks of the evening comes when the audience joins the college choirs and instrumental ensembles in the singing of carols. In the words of Dr. Jeffrey Wright, current dean of Anderson University’s School of Music, Theater and Dance, “Hearing 2,000 people join their voices is stunning, and hearing people sing all the harmony parts is moving.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.