ANDERSON — Sightless Somatic Ballet Technique, an entry by Anderson University Assistant Professor of Dance Christine Thacker, took first place out of over 180 research submissions in the 13th Annual Wayne State Research Symposium.
Thacker has a master’s degree in fine arts.
Representatives from 20 states, 30 countries and 156 universities attend the annual symposium that brings together scholars from all programs in the graduate research and postdoctoral community.
The technique aids in alleviating body dysmorphia, a mental health condition where a person obsesses about flaws in their physical appearance, and helps Neurodivergent learners, including people with autism and dyslexia. Dancers also build faster choreographic retention skills.