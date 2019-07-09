ANDERSON — Local residents will have the opportunity to learn about Anderson University's programs in national security and cybersecurity when Dr. Jennifer Coy, chair of A.U.'s Department of Computer Science; and Dr. Michael Frank, director of A.U.'s Center for Public Service, speak Thursday evening.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Falls Park Community Building at 299 Falls Park Drive, in Pendleton.
Coy has been a member of the AU faculty since August 2014. She received her bachelor of science at the University of Toledo in computer science engineering. She received her master’s degree and doctorate in physics from Purdue University. She then taught physics and computer science for 10 years at a small college in Rensselaer.
Frank is a professor of political science, teaching courses in American government and research methods, including Congress, the presidency, political parties, and political behavior. He is also the pre-law adviser, helping students prepare for law school, the LSAT, and the admissions process. He has directed a number of internships for students in government offices, political campaigns and legal settings.
He has served as the chair of the Madison County Public Defender Board since 2009. The board provides independent administration and oversight of the county’s public defender system to ensure compliance with state guidelines.
The video series will continue through 2019 on the second Thursday of each month.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.