INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Audubon has debuted a new statewide Indiana Birding Trail. Representing 60 of the best nature and birding locations in Indiana, the new trail highlights some of the best state parks, nature preserves, county parks and other natural areas that support the more than 400 species of birds seen in the state.
Visitors can begin exploring the new trail via an online site and printed guide available for free. Free guides are also available by request by visiting the "Contact us" page on the Indiana Audubon website.
The new birding trail is a joint partnership with many Audubon chapters, the Indiana DNR, Steuben County and Indiana Dunes Tourism, and the Friends of Limberlost. Visit indianabirdingtrail.com to begin exploring the new birding trail.
To learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for upcoming programs and field trips near you, visit indianaaudubon.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.