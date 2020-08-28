MUNCIE — The Robert Cooper Audubon Society is accepting nominations from the public for its annual awards presentations.
Each fall the chapter honors individuals and organizations that have made noteworthy contributions to conservation and environmental education in the region over the past year.
Nominations are in these categories:
• Robert H. and Esther L. Cooper Conservation Award, the chapter’s highest honor, for overall contributions to conservation of and appreciation for the natural environment.
• Clyde W. Hibbs Public Conservation Education Award, for excellence in educating the area’s children, youth and / or adults on conservation issues and practices.
• Richard Green Public Service Award, for active involvement in serving the public’s environmental interests and concerns.
• Phyllis Yuhas Wildlife Habitat Preservation Award, for development or preservation of habitat that contains significant wildlife and / or native plant life populations.
• Charles D.Wise Youth Conservation Award, for excellence in conservation practices by a youth under the age of 18.
Nominations should be sent to Annette Rose at rosenflowers@hughes.net by Sept. 25. Describe the nominee’s contributions and provide contact information for both the nominator and the nominee.
