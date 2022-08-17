CONNERSVILLE — Indiana Audubon will host a fall open house on Saturday, Sept. 3, at its Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary.
The open house will let visitors learn more about the 700-acre nature preserve just outside of Connersville.
They may explore the grounds and hike on 8 miles of walking trails. Select nature hikes will be offered in the morning and afternoon, and visitors can watch the banding of live songbird at 9 a.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Markle Barn.
Anyone visiting Saturday may enjoy perks of Audubon membership with a free fishing demonstration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Poles, bait and instruction will be provided, or you may bring your own equipment.
Free camping is also available in the rustic campground Friday and Saturday for registered participants. Audubon membership includes free camping and fishing year-round.
The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the sanctuary, 3499 S. Bird Sanctuary Road, Connersville, Indiana 47331.
To learn more about the free activities, and to register for a campsite, visit indianaaudubon.org/events. Camping space is limited; registration for it ends Sept. 2.
To learn more about this event or to find an Indiana Audubon Society program near you, visit indianaaudubon.org.