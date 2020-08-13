YORKTOWN — Vouchers for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program are available through LifeStream Services until supplies run out. Vouchers are provided by the state at limited quantities, and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
Those interested in receiving SFMNP vouchers will need to apply by calling LifeStream Services at 800-589-1121. Submitting an application does not guarantee the applicant will qualify to receive vouchers. Applications are sent to the state office. Those who qualify to receive SFMNP vouchers will receive their vouchers by mail directly to their residence.
The vouchers are worth $20 and can be used through Oct. 20. Eligible items include beans, peppers, tomatoes, apples, and other fresh fruits and vegetables. Vouchers can only be redeemed at qualifying locations. For a list of locations in Indiana, visit lifestreaminc.org/nutrition or call 800-589-1121.
Recipients must be 60 years or older and meet the income guidelines, which are based on 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines.
For income limits, contact LifeStream Services by calling 800-589-1121 or visit www.lifestreaminc.org/nutrition.
