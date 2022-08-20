INDIANAPOLIS — Poetry Society of Indiana has announced the inaugural Young Voices Annual Poetry Contest.
First place winners will receive public acknowledgement on PSI website and social media platforms. The poems may be published in the annual anthology Ink to Paper.
Contest guidelines:
- Open statewide to public, private and homeschool students in grades 3 through 12
- Recommendation by a teacher required
- Original unpublished work only
- One poem submission per student
- 30-line limit (including blank lines)
- No submission fees
Contest categories:
- Category 1: Grades 3 and 4
- Category 2: Grades 5 and 6
- Category 3: Grades 7 and 8
- Category 4: Grades 9 and 10
- Category 5: Grades 11 and 12
Deadline for submissions is Sept. 15. There is no fee. Additional details are at poetrysocietyofindiana.org.