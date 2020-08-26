ELWOOD — Red Gold recently donated 760 MRE (meal, ready-to-eat) kits to the Salvation Army in Madison County. Major Mike Wolfe collected the donation and shared the various ways they plan to distribute the meal kits to the homeless population in Madison County.
Red Gold also donated 200 kits to a local Boy Scout troop, to help the Scouts learn the value and versatility of an MRE. Each kit includes a Red Gold salsa cup, Mexican-style chicken stew, two Nutrigrain bars, Apple Jacks cereal, a cheese spread pouch, a chocolate peanut butter pouch, an apple jelly pouch and wheat snack bread that will provide necessary nutrition, without requiring any special storage or meal prep equipment.
The MRE kits were produced by AmeriQual Group, LLC.
Four generations of the Reichart family have been producing premium quality tomato products since 1942. The company also boasts a million-square-foot distribution center in Alexandria and operates the subsidiary RG Transport trucking fleet in Elwood.
Red Gold partners with local family farms across Indiana, southern Michigan and Northwest Ohio to produce canned tomatoes, ketchup, sauces, salsas, and juices for foodservice, private brands, export, co-pack and club channels of distribution.
