MADISON COUNTY — PathStone Corporation Rental Assistance Program is available for residents who have a qualifying COVID-19 related loss of income.
Those include:
Loss of income or increased costs related to childcare due to COVID-19i must be verifiable by way of a:
• Reduction of work hours
• Job loss or furlough
• COVID-19 illness of self or immediate family member
• Financial hardship caused by loss of schooling/day care for dependent minors and resulting childcare needs that caused job loss, reduction of work hours or new day care costs because children are not in school.
Other qualifications are you must be a Madison County resident who lives “outside” of Anderson city limits; tenants that do not qualify for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) or other emergency rental assistance; demonstrable need (account statement) – past due notice, eviction notice; and tenants that are at or below 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI).
AMI by household, 100% — 1-member household, $45,800; 2-member household, $52,300; 3-member household, $58,800; 4-member household, $65,300; 5-member household, $70,600; 6-member household, $75,800; 7-member household, $81,000; and 8-member household, $86,200.
Information: 765-274-4054 or email blien@pathstone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.