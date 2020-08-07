Good Morning
MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts and Muncie Artists Guild are partnering to provide the community with their Intuitive Drawing Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10:15 a.m.
This $30 event embraces the drawing and painting techniques of 1920’s surrealist artist Max Ernst. Instructor Chic Elbert-Velazco will lead students through their own process of rubbing from a textured surface to form a basis for their work. The photo features textures rubbed from a studio wall and an old wood cut. All art supplies will be provided.
Students must be 18 years or older to participate and may enter the meeting room up to 15 minutes prior to the workshop. Claim your spot at cornerstonearts.org and receive your Zoom link.
For more information about Cornerstone’s upcoming classes, lessons, workshops and events, call 765-381-8781.
