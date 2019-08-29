ANDERSON — Anderson University recently unveiled the ‘new and improved’ Rodney Raven to campus during several events kicking off the start of the academic year. The mascot is still a Raven but has more of a muscular identity. It matches the ‘retro Rodney’ look that current students and alumni know and love.
Jeffrey Jackson, designer at AU, was a crucial component in the creative process.
“By bringing the raven into the 21st century with clean lines, modern design practices, and actual raven features, I think we can better utilize the logo to represent our rich AU spirit,” he said.
President John Pistole takes note of the mascot’s new physique – “I’m excited about our mascot, Rodney Raven, who obviously has been working out and is ready to take on the world. I invite you to come to our NCAA Div. 3 athletic events, where Rodney will be cheering our Ravens on to victory with our great student-athletes and fans.”
