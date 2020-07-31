PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society announces its August classes to be held at Gallery 119, located at 119 W. State St. in downtown Pendleton.
Oil painting with Katy: Katy Burke will have her oil painting class on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch. The class will be painting “The Beach.” The $55 fee includes everything you need for the class. If you are using your own paints and brushes, the fee is $45. A 20-inch-by-16-inch canvas is provided.
Ceramic pottery with Janae: Enjoy a five-session class where teacher Janae Ledbetter will teach how to create a ceramic lantern using different methods of pottery building. Class dates: Thursday evenings on Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. or Friday mornings on Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The four sessions will be used to create the piece with one additional day to glaze it. Cost is $80 for all sessions, supplies and two firings.
Watercolor with Judy: Learn to paint an old truck in the woods with Judy Crist. Class is on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a break for lunch. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, bring a sack lunch and drink. Class fee is $50. See website for supply list.
Registrations for the classes may be made at the gallery or by phone at 765-778-0986 during regular business hours, Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online registrations may be made at PASgallery119.org/events.
