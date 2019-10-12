Awaken the Dawn event at church
ANDERSON — “Awaken The Dawn,” a grassroots movement of day and night worship, prayer and missions, will take place at New Life Christian Church grounds, 2515 E. 100N, Anderson, from 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, through 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Come to spend time in the Prayer Tent on this national event as Anderson joins with all 50 states in 50 hours of prayer and worship. Attend at any time day or night.
Awaken The Dawn is a nationwide family with the shared value of hosting the presence of God, leading to a third great awakening in America and the nations, a representative said in a press release.
On Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. Marvin and Sally Adams will open the event. They have traveled all over the world as speakers and worship leaders. They currently lead an apostolic and training 501-C3 nonprofit network called IHOPE, the Indiana House of Prayer and Equipping.
Prayer leaders and worship Leaders are still needed. Contact Anderson host Judy Doty at 765-620-4350 or judymdoty@yahoo.com.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.