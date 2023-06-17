The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the B&O Trail Association (BOTA) have opened the recently completed B&O Trail extension in Hendricks County.
The first of two phases for BOTA’s project, the new 2.1-mile asphalt multi-use rail trail was built with help from a $4.58 million Next Level Trails grant. The award was announced by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb in March 2021 as part of the second grant round of NLT.
Key local partners include the Central Indiana Community Foundation, IU West Hospital, Hendricks Regional Health, Indy Gateway, Hendricks County Community Foundation, Hendricks Power Cooperative, and numerous individual contributors.
The project extends the existing B&O Trail in Hendricks County 2.1 miles west from the Tilden Trailhead at County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East. Combined with the existing B&O Trail in Brownsburg and Hendricks County, the extension creates a contiguous trail of more than eight miles.
The next phase of the BOTA project will extend the trail 2.5 miles east from Raceway Road into Marion County, ultimately connecting to the Speedway Trails Association’s Round 1 NLT project.
When all phases are complete, the B&O Trail will run nearly 16 contiguous miles from downtown Indianapolis at the White River to rural Hendricks County.
NLT is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. The $180 million program is administered by the DNR and facilitates trail connections within and between Hoosier communities.