MUNCIE — Ball State University has extended the hours of its on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic, while also establishing a waiting list for those requesting to receive the Moderna vaccine before their scheduled appointment.
The vaccination clinic is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday through May 21, at the Health Professions Building’s Interprofessional Community Clinics, 1613 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie. Parking is available on the east side of the building.
Vaccines will be distributed by appointment only. Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine on our campus must register and meet the state’s eligibility criteria by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 211. Eligible recipients will receive the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Ball State clinic.
After signing up, individuals can also request to be on the clinic’s waiting list to receive a vaccine sooner than their scheduled appointment. If leftover vaccines are available, those on the waiting list could receive a phone call during the hours of operation on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday for a vaccination that day.
