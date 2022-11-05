MUNCIE — Ball State University’s Teachers College has been awarded a multi-million dollar Attract, Prepare, Retain (APR) Grant for 2022-2024.
The grant is part of a federally funded program aimed at recruiting and retaining top teaching talent in Indiana schools, the Indiana Department of Education recently announced.
More than $2.1 million is being awarded to Ball State for a project that will serve six counties across Central and East Central Indiana. The proposed project will offer substantial opportunities for teachers, students, and families, said Dr. Susan Tancock, associate dean for undergraduate and graduate studies and professor of elementary education at Ball State’s Teachers College.
Programming is set to begin in fall 2023.