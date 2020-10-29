MUNCIE — Theater lovers can enjoy a performance from the comfort of their own homes with “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms,” which will be broadcast online four times through Ball State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance on Oct. 29-31 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m.
The dramatic comedy follows a young woman named Agnes, who is grieving the death of her sister. Agnes stumbles upon her late sister’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, which plummets her into an imaginary world laden with ’90s pop culture references and fantasy creatures that are sure to bring out the geek within audience members.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for faculty, students, staff, and seniors. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting bsu.edu/theatre, calling 765-285-8749 or visiting the Box Office, located across from Bracken Library’s main entrance, from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and one hour before performances.
