MUNCIE — Ball State University will welcome back to campus graduate Ashley C. Ford for a writer-in-residence program in the fall.
Ford will discuss her work and interact with students and faculty, as well as engaging with the campus and local communities.
Ford is the author of “Somebody’s Daughter,” a new memoir that explores her life coming of age in Fort Wayne with a single mother and an incarcerated father.
She spent 10 years writing “Somebody’s Daughter,” which Oprah Winfrey describes as “a remarkable memoir.” Kirkus Reviews calls the book “one of the best memoirs of 2021,” and Poets & Writers magazine has described Ford as “one of the most prominent voices of her generation.”
During her return visits to campus, Ford will participate in activities that include class discussions, a reading from her memoir, a book club discussion and a conversation with Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns.
Dates and times for her public events will be announced later.
