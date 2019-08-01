MARKLEVILLE — The Jordan Bush Memorial dinner, basket raffle and pie auction will take place on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at North Christian Church, 32 N. State St., Markleville.
Cost is $10 for a cube steak dinner, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread and butter, drink and dessert.
Baskets will be donated by friends, family and local businesses. Raffle tickets will be available on site and you do not have to be present to win.
Pies and cakes will be donated by friends and family also and auctioned off by Alvin Cave, local auctioneer.
All proceeds will benefit a family or families that have experienced hardship through natural disaster or critical care patients, to receive monetary support for out-of-pocket expenses that are not covered by any type of insurance, including but not limited to, travel expenses, lodging, food and day-to-day living expenses.
Information, 765-533-4463, Zane at 765-623-4054 or Cindy at 765-425-7976.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.