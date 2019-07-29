CHESTERFIELD — This year's Muscular Dystrophy Association event will be a charity basketball game with National Association of Letter Carriers branch 489 playing against NALC branch 98 of Muncie on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St.
The half-time show will be presented by Anderson Invasion Cheer Squad.
Daddio's Food Truck will be on site with barbecue and food. They are donating a portion of their profits that day to MDA.
Admission is $5. During the game, there will be a silent auction along with a 50/50 drawing. Also there will be a chance to spin the Wheel of Wine, or Spin for Spirits. Remember, all funds raised will be donated to MDA of Central Indiana.
If you are unable to attend, but want to make a one-time bid for any item, send your bid via text to either Julie Brown 765-621-1376 or Karry Jackson 765-639-8277 by noon Friday.
Once the bidding starts organizers will not be able to follow up with bidders if they are outbid. Participants may have a friend who is attending the event to handle their proxy bids.
All winning bids will be notified right away. Payments must be paid in full, with items picked up by Aug. 18.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
