INDIANAPOLIS — Fort Harrison State Park will host its third annual Fort Ben BBQ & Blues Festival from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
The festival will feature four sets of music:
• 1-2 p.m.: John Ford.
• 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Queen Delphine & The Crown Jewels.
• 4-5 p.m.: King Bee & The Stingers.
• 5:30-7 p.m. Biscuit Miller & The Mix.
A Kids Corner area will offer face painting and yard games.
The Fort Ben BBQ & Blues Festival started in 2018 but was not held in 2020.
The event is sponsored by Friends of Fort Harrison State Park, City of Lawrence, Community Health and partners from the Lawrence community.
For more information, contact the park Visitor Center at 317-591-0122 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Fort Harrison State Park (on.IN.gov/fortharrison) is at 6000 N. Post Road, Indianapolis, 46216.
To become a sponsor, email Friends of Fort Harrison at friendsoffortharrison@gmail.com to learn about sponsor packages.
