ALEXANDRIA — Auditions for the Commons Theatre’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast Jr.” will take place on Friday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to noon; by appointment only.
Online registration/appointments are required and available at tinyurl.com/tct-BeautyAndTheBeast. Casting is for grades 6 and up.
Come prepared with a song from “Beauty and the Beast” to showcase your vocal talent, a short monologue, and be prepared to read from the script.
Audition sides and scores are available at https://www.mtishows.com/broadway-junior/audition-central?show_id=1401
Nonrefundable fee of $50 (includes script and T-shirt) is due at auditions.
Parents are additionally responsible for costumes and tickets for performances.
Rehearsals will begin on May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Rehearsals will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until production week when the cast will meet every day at the same time (subject to change).
Performances will be July 15, 16, 17, at 7:30 p.m.; July 18, at 3:30 p.m.
Pre-sale ticket prices are $10 for adults; $7 for students; and $3 for preschool-aged children.
Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating and all tickets will need to be purchased in advance.
