CONNERSVILLE — The Historic Whitewater Valley Railroad‘s annual training classes will begin Feb. 22 at the South Connersville Yard Complex, 300 S. Eastern Ave., Connersville.
This free course is open to the public and does not require membership to the nonprofit Whitewater Valley Railroad.
This is your chance to take a hands-on course leading to actual excursion passenger train operation on a short line heritage railway. The training is open to the public and includes classroom instruction, hands-on practice in train operations, signaling and switching, and an introduction to diesel and steam locomotive operation. Adult trainees will have direct practice in coupling cars and the opportunity to operate a full-size historic diesel locomotive.
The class will run for six successive Saturdays. Each session will begin at 9:01 a.m., running to approximately 4:01 p.m. with a break for lunch. The final class will be on March 28 and includes a special inspection train trip to Metamora for all who complete the six-week course. The training course is open to everyone.
There is a $20 charge (subject to change without notice) for printed materials used in the course. Clothing suitable for working outdoors in a winter railroad environment is recommended.
More information and class registration is available at https://whitewatervalleyrr.org/learn/become-a-railroader.
