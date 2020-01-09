INDIANAPOLIS — Filled with both sass and Southern charm, "Steel Magnolias" opens the 2020 season at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, with performances now through Feb. 2.
Best known as a star-studded film featuring Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, Daryl Hannah, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, "Steel Magnolias" was initially a play, written by Robert Harling. After making its Off Broadway premiere in 1987, Harling went on to write the screenplay for the 1989 film.
Harling based the play on the life of his sister, Susan, and their experience growing up in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
"Steel Magnolias" is rated PG and is on stage for 33 performances through Feb. 2. Tickets range from $47.50 to $72.50 and include Chef Odell Ward’s buffet, fruit & salad bar, unlimited coffee, tea, and lemonade.
For tickets, visit beefandboards.com, or call the box office at 317-872-9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays. For complete show schedule, visit beefandboards.com.
Look for a review of 'Steel Magnolias' in Sunday's MAD Life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.