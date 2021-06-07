ANDERSON — Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church (BMBC) is hosting, in conjunction with the traditional in-house classes, its first virtual Vacation Bible School on June 14-15.
Each day’s session will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. The church is at 2124 Cedar St.
The virtual portion of BMBC’s Vacation Bible School is intended for those who wish to participate but are unable to attend the physical classroom setting.
This year’s theme is “Get on Board – Cruising with God’s Family.” At the virtual Vacation Bible School, you will enjoy fun activities and discover that it is in Christ that we have been adopted into God’s family. You will also discover that in Christ we are free to live as God’s Children.
You must register to participate in person. You may register now through June 14, the first day of the event. Registration is free and forms are available at the church. Registration the day of the event begins at 3:30 p.m.
Those virtual participants must access the event via Zoom Cloud Meetings:
Meeting ID: 978 5081 6217
PASSCODE: bbca
