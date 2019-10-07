ANDERSON — In an effort to promote awareness of the dangers of drug abuse, Community Hospital Anderson police officers are hosting a bicycle giveaway for children.
Officers have purchased two bicycles that will be given away during Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign to raise awareness of the destruction caused by drug abuse.
To participate in the bicycle drawing, community members must have the child who is entering the drawing submit a poster containing a message about the importance of living drug-free to the Community Hospital Anderson police dispatch office by 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Police dispatch is located just inside the Emergency Department entrance of the hospital.
Additionally, National Drug Take Back day is Saturday, Oct. 26. Community’s police officers and pharmacy staff will host a drug take-back event in the hospital’s ER lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or with questions about the bicycle giveaway, contact Police Chief Phillip Caldwell at 765-298-5698.
