MUNCIE — In an age of complex environmental challenges, why not look to the ingenuity of nature for solutions?
The forms, patterns, and processes found in the natural world — refined by 3.8 billion years of evolution — can inspire our design of everything from clothing to skyscrapers. This approach to innovation, called biomimicry, is becoming increasingly popular. Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design opens Saturday, Nov. 13, at Minnetrista at 9 a.m.
The exhibition Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design brings together art and design with environmental science using artifacts, artworks and photography, as well as interactive learning stations.
Biomimicry is not a novel idea; Gaudi and Da Vinci both took inspiration from nature. Modern science and technology, however, are rapidly expanding the types of materials and systems we can create. Bird wings. Spiderwebs. Rainbow trout. These have inspired design improvements that enable faster travel, safer bridges, and more effective wind turbines.
Similarly, biomimicry in art is a process that entails exploring the material properties, cycles, and dynamics of nature, and how whole biological systems are structured — and putting that into works of art.
For more information, visit minnetrista.net or call 765-282-4848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.