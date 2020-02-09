ANDERSON — The fourth annual Black Bird Film Festival will be held at Anderson University Wednesday, April 29.
Sponsored by the cinema program in AU’s Department of Communication and Design Arts, the festival showcases the work of student filmmakers. It will take place in the York Performance Hall, with doors opening to the public at 6:30 p.m. and the screening of films beginning at 7 p.m.
Jack Lugar, associate professor of cinema and media arts at AU, said this year’s festival is expected to continue its growth in quality and attendance, thanks in large part to a sponsorship from Steve Folgate’s local Allstate agency.
"We’ll be able to do better advertising and promotion, have an after-party for the filmmakers, and add several other features, including a red carpet reminiscent of Hollywood openings,'' said Lugar.
Lugar noted that the festival typically features short narrative and documentary films that AU students produce as class and independent projects.
The free festival is open to students, parents, alumni, faculty, staff and film buffs in the community.
Information: Professor Lugar at jrlugar@anderson.edu or 765-641-4343.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.