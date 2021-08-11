ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce will host a workshop specifically for small and/or minority-owned businesses this Saturday.
This time, the workshop will have only one subject: business plans.
It will take place at the Flagship – West Campus, 2705 Enterprise Drive (near Interstate 69’s Exit 222), Anderson.
Registration and check-in will start at 8 a.m., with refreshments served then. The free workshop will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. and last until 10:30 a.m.
Registration will be limited to the first 25 registrants.
For more information or to purchase a membership, contact Betsy Pearson at 754-422-7124 or betsypearson@rocketmail.com.
