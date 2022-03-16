ANDERSON — The Anderson/Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce will present the Dr. Thomas J. Robinson Business Institute Workshop 2022 on Saturday, April 16.
Workshop registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.; a continental breakfast will be served at Flagship-West Campus, 2705 Enterprise Drive.
The workshop will run from 9 to 11 a.m. A breakout session will immediately follow for about 30 minutes. Participants may discuss questions one-on-one with presenters and schedule more in-depth conversations.
Registration will be limited to the first 25 individuals. Those attending must be business members of the Anderson/Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce.
The membership fee is $50 and will need to be paid before any registration will be accepted.
