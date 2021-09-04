ANDERSON — Activities will be held all weekend long for the Anderson Black Expo's Summer Festival set for Saturday and Sunday at Jackson Park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue, Anderson.
The schedule of events is as follows:
SATURDAY
• ABE Dustbowl basketball tourney and vendors open — noon.
• MHCMC Health Fair, Spades Tourney (under the pavilion) — 1 p.m.
• Vendor and parade introductions and presentations by Ball State University Black Greeks — 2 p.m.
• Fashion Show, Victoria Caldwell — 4:15 p.m.
• DJ Saturday Night Live (with DJ Cliff Brooks) — 5 p.m.
• Live entertainment: first act, Cool Beanz; second act, Ground Zero — 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
• James L. Warner Radio Broadcast — 8 a.m.
• Church service with Allen Chapel AME, Pastor Trotter and basketball tournament — 10 a.m.
• Vendors open, Gospel DJ's Daryl Prince — noon.
• Gospel Fest — hosted by Pastor Tenorris Davis, 2 to 5 p.m. various acts; standard (headliner).
• DJ's DJ "Beast" with WFAT Radio — 5 p.m.
• Live entertainment by The Three Kings — 7 p.m.
