FISHERS — Conner Prairie has received a $500,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative. The grant will support the creation of a new storyline on the grounds of Conner Prairie related to the role of religion in African American history in the early 19th century.
Conner Prairie is one of 18 organizations from across the United States receiving grants through the initiative. The group includes fine arts museums, historical societies and history museums, museums dedicated to serving children and families, and museums dedicated to particular geographic locations and cultures.
The transformational project at Conner Prairie will explore the vital role of religion in the lives of antebellum Black settlers, who often thought of the Northwest Territory as their Promised Land. As a living history museum, Conner Prairie is dedicated to incorporating both religion and a diversity of voices into its narratives and exhibitions. These new storylines will begin to fulfill our need to tell the whole story, to no longer leave out narratives about the fundamental role of religion in the lives of those who have been extracted from white histories.
Conner Prairie sits at the geographic center of this story — the story of religion’s vital role in the establishment of free Black settlements in the Northwest Territory.
