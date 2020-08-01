MILWAUKEE — With coronavirus cases continuing to rise worldwide, Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, is seeking plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat community members diagnosed with the virus.
According to the New York Times, in recent days nationally nearly 60,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed daily. This has led to a high demand for convalescent plasma that could offer hope. In addition to severely affected patients, this treatment is also being used in patients earlier in their illness to limit progression of the effects of the virus.
Versiti blood centers, among the first in the U.S. to collect COVID-19 convalescent plasma, is working with its partner hospitals to identify recovered patients. Potential donors can call 1-866-702-4673 to donate or visit versiti.org/covid19plasma. Donors must have a documented positive lab test result for COVID-19 and be symptom free for 14 days.
The plasma treatment transfers the antibodies that the recovered patient created into critically ill patients currently receiving care.
For more information, visit versiti.org.
