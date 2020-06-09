INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will resume walk-in service and will continue to accept a limited number of appointments beginning June 15.
Hoosiers will be able to complete all transactions needed in a branch with the exception of driving skills exams. The BMV is finalizing its timeline to resume driving skills exams and will share details in the coming weeks, according to a press release.
The majority of branches will return to a five-day schedule serving Hoosiers Tuesday through Saturday. Branch hours, and branches with different schedules, are noted on the branch map page of the BMV website: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2415.htm
BMV branches will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines, which means there will be a limit on the number of people permitted in a branch at one time, according to a press release. Appropriate spacing will be marked outside branches to accommodate all customers until they can enter for their transaction.
The Indiana BMV encourages Hoosiers to complete transactions online whenever possible. They may also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or return renewal through USPS using preprinted forms.
A full list of modifications, closures, and available services can be read at https://www.in.gov/bm
