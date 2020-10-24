INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that all BMV branches will extend hours of operation on Monday, Nov. 2, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, to issue ID cards and driver’s licenses to be used for identification at a polling place.
Branches will be open Monday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. All locations will remain open through the lunch hour.
As required by state law, branches will only process new, amended, or replacement ID cards, and renewed, amended, or replacement driver’s licenses and learner permits. New driver’s licenses and learner permits will be processed provided the customer has previously completed all required testing. Customers who are required to take a knowledge or driving skills exam to obtain or renew a license may choose to apply for a free ID card to use for voting purposes.
Individuals who hold a driver’s license or ID card that expired after the last general election (Nov. 6, 2018) may use the expired card as proof of identification for voting purposes.
All branches will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
