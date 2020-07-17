INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has began taking appointments for driving skills exams in select communities.
The first appointments became available Thursday with all branches offering appointments by July 24.
Appointments are required for driving skills exams and must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours and maximum of three weeks in advance. The scheduler will be updated as additional branches complete their backlog. Appointment information and expectations can be viewed on the BMV website, found at www.in.gov/bmv/2568.htm
Customers and drive examiners must follow specific health and safety requirements during the driving skills exam. Some of these requirements include answering health screening questions, having at least two windows in the car opened slightly, and wearing a mask. More detailed requirements and a short informational video are available on the BMV website, linked above.
As a final reminder, customer-facing BMV team members are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same. Face coverings will be required for customers wherever local mandates are in place.
