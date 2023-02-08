MUNCIE — Madison County has been awarded $36,181 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.
A local board will determine how the funds will be distributed among programs run by local service agencies.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
• be eligible to receive federal funds
• have an accounting system
• practice nondiscrimination
• have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
• have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Applications must be submitted online at www.heartofindiana.org/efsp by the end of day (midnight) Thursday, March 2, 2023, to be considered.
Applications submitted after the deadline won’t be considered.