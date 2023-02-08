LOGO21 GOOD MORNING.jpg

MUNCIE — Madison County has been awarded $36,181 in federal funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

A local board will determine how the funds will be distributed among programs run by local service agencies.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

• be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government

• be eligible to receive federal funds

• have an accounting system

• practice nondiscrimination

• have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

• have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Applications must be submitted online at www.heartofindiana.org/efsp by the end of day (midnight) Thursday, March 2, 2023, to be considered.

Applications submitted after the deadline won’t be considered.

