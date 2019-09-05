ANDERSON — The Boy Scouts of America-Madison County will host its 2019 Distinguished Citizen dinner honoring President John Pistole of Anderson University on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The event will be at the Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and the program at 6 p.m.
2019 Great Expectation Award honorees are Eric Scott of Open Gate Design and Décor; Jessica Paugh-Warnke of Carter Express and Logistics; and Clayton Whitson of Elwood Fire Department.
Individual tickets are $125. Advertisements run from $250-$500 with sponsorship packages ranging from $1,500 to $5,000.
Sponsorship and individual tickets are available by calling Nathan Lutterman, Crossroads of America Council, BSA, 765-713-2793.
