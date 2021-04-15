ANDERSON — A brass quintet from the Anderson Symphony Orchestra will be on the Dickmann Town Center stage Saturday afternoon for a free one-hour concert.
At 2 p.m., popular jazz and big band songs such as “Basin Street Blues,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “In a Sentimental Mood” and “Seventy-Six Trombones” are on the playlist for musicians Bill Schmidt, Dan Golando, Greg Wolff, John Huntoon and Larry Powell.
“We’re hoping for great weather,” ASO’s Executive Director Darla Couch Sallee said earlier this year. “We’re going to have warm beverages and heaters. We’re looking forward to being able to get together with our patrons safely and let them hear a brass quintet.”
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for this toe-tapping event. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The full orchestra is preparing for two additional outdoor concerts in June and July.
On Saturday, June 5, the orchestra will perform with special guests Jon McLaughlin and Sarah Scarborough McLaughlin at Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, starting at 7 p.m. Ticket holders are invited to bring picnic items and spread out 6 feet apart on the lawn.
The general admission tickets can be purchased at andersonsymphony.org or by calling 765-644-2111.
The ASO Summer Pops concert is set for July 10 at 7 p.m. at Shadyside Park. This is a free event but people should wear masks and observe social distancing.
