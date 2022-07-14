INDIANAPOLIS — Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road, Fishers, will host Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly for a performance of your Broadway favorites.
Featured will be music from Les Misérables, Company, Wicked, Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge, and more. Special guest vocalists include Nick Adams, Tiffany Gilliam, Jim Hogan, Shereen Pimentel, Katie Swaney, and the ISO Pops Chorus.
Shows will be held at 8 p.m. on both Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16.
General admission lawn seats, reserved seating, tables, and seats in the Huntington Bank Sunset Lounge are available for purchase.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Proof of negative COVID-19 test or COVID-19 vaccine will not be required to attend. Masks are optional at Conner Prairie.
For more information regarding the policies of Conner Prairie and to review the FAQ, visit the ISO website at www.indianapolissymphonyorchestra.org.