ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas J. Broderick, Jr. and Fire Chief Dave Cravens have announced plans for National Burn Awareness Week, Feb. 5-11.
With the slogan “Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” established by the International Association of Firefighters as inspiration, local action will focus on raising awareness about the dangers of burns due to contact with hot fluids.
Aimed at informing seniors, fire department representatives are partnering with the Anderson Public Library to distribute smoke detectors and safety information at the library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 and from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 8.
Anderson Intermediate School will have a poster contest for students to spread awareness. Prizes will be awarded for the winners.
Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent has donated smoke detectors that will be distributed as an additional component of burn prevention.
Cravens added that another primary focus of this year’s campaign is parents with toddlers, as these groups make up many of the injured.
The International Association of Fire Workers website suggests simple things that can be done to prevent injuries. Talk to children, even small children, about burns. Teach small children to have a three-foot safety zone around the stove. Test the water in the bathtub before putting your child in.