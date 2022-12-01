The state plans to stock about 1,500 rainbow trout into Brookville Lake tailwater this week. Stocked trout will average 9 inches long and supplement an existing population of brown and rainbow trout.
The tailwater is a 2-mile stretch of the East Fork of Whitewater River that runs through Brookville. About 1,500 rainbow trout and 2,600 brown trout are stocked there annually, providing a unique opportunity for anglers to target trout in southeastern Indiana, according to the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish & Wildlife.
The tailwater is cooler than most Indiana streams during the summer, giving trout the potential to survive and grow over multiple years.
Special trout fishing regulations for the tailwater include a 7-inch minimum length for rainbow trout and an 18-inch minimum length for brown trout. The daily bag limit is five trout, only one of which can be a brown trout.
Trout fishing is catch-and-release only for all Indiana rivers and streams from Jan. 1 to April 14. Anglers targeting trout need to possess a trout stamp in addition to an Indiana fishing license.
The lake's office is at 14108 Ind. 101, Brookville, 47012.
For more information about the stocking of fish, go to dnr.IN.gov/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking/.