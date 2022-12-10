NASHVILLE, Ind. — Brown County State Park ranks sixth on a list of most beautiful state parks in the country according to a study done by Travel Lens.
The online publication used Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, the number of times they mentioned the words beautiful, stunning, and breathtaking, as well as a park’s Instagram popularity and Google search data to compile its list of the “most aesthetically pleasing” state parks.
Based on the publication’s research, the park just outside of Nashville, Indiana, received 86 total Yelp reviews, 42 “beautiful” reviews, one “stunning” review, six “breathtaking” reviews and 49 total aesthetic reviews.
Travel Lens also ranked Brown County State Park 13th in its “Most Instagrammed State Parks.”
The park includes nearly 16,000 acres, most of them heavily wooded.
More about Brown County State Park is at on.IN.gov/browncountysp.