The state’s Department of Natural Resources is expanding its inland trout program to include raising brown trout in-house at state hatcheries.
In June, DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife officials received nearly 2,500 brown trout from the Ohio DNR. Most of those trout were stocked into streams in northern Indiana, including Pigeon River, Little Elkhart River and Solomon Creek, but 400 were held back at Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station to develop as broodstock.
These adult trout are used for egg production. Once mature, the adult trout will produce enough fertile eggs to meet the demands of the new program.
Indiana has not had its own brown trout program since 1985. All recent brown trout stockings have either been through privately funded stockings, fish acquired from federal hatcheries or partnerships with hydroelectric companies.
Indiana DNR anticipates the first lot of brown trout raised solely within Indiana hatcheries to hit streams by April 2024.
To view more DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.