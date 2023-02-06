CHESTERFIELD — A Madison County bicentennial event about the “History of Union Township and Chesterfield” will be offered Saturday, March 11.
County Historian Stephen Jackson will provide a PowerPoint presentation at 10:30 a.m. at Millcreek Civic Center.
He will share his extensive historical research along with interesting and entertaining items. Local descendants of township founders such as Bronnenberg, Dilts and Makepeace will be introduced.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. Those attending may view memorabilia from local residents. Coffee and juice will be available. Judi Baker will cater a light brunch later in the program.
Door prizes will include copies of Jackson’s latest books. The free program should end by noon.
Reservations are requested by Monday, March 6, by calling Town Hall at 765-378-3331 or emailing townofchesterfield@yahoo.com.
The center is at 403 W. Main St. Enter the building through the doors on the west side near the gym.
Chesterfield and the Union Township part of the Madison County Bicentennial Committee are presenting the event.
And this summer, the township committee plans a summer tour of local historical homes, Chesterfield Spiritualist Camp and Bronnenberg Cemetery.