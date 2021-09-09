MUNCIE — Ball State University has announced the public events schedule for Ashley C. Ford, the university’s fall 2021 writer-in-residence.
Ford, a 2018 Ball State graduate, is the author of “Somebody’s Daughter,” a powerful New York Times bestselling memoir that explores her life coming of age in Fort Wayne, with a single mother and an incarcerated father.
Her public events will include:
• Sept. 15: Ford will read excerpts from her book, “Somebody’s Daughter” (Pruis Hall, 7:30 p.m.)
• Oct. 7: A Conversation between Ford and Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns. (Sursa Hall, 7:30 p.m.)
• Nov. 11: “Somebody’s Daughter” Book Club. Ball State Professor Jill Christman will join Ford to moderate a lively discussion about “Somebody’s Daughter” (Student Center Ballroom, 7:30 p.m.)
All events are free and open to the public. If you can’t make them in person, you can watch them at bsu.edu/live. Ford will be available to sign books after each event. After 7 p.m., free parking is available in most campus lots and garages.
