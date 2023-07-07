MUNCIE — Ball State University film production students will get a rare opportunity to learn from Indianapolis-based Heartland Film — well-known for hosting the Heartland International Film Festival — thanks to a creative partnership between Heartland and the University’s new Radiance Cinema.
A year-long Ball State Immersive Learning project formed jointly by the University’s College of Communication, Information, and Media (CCIM) and the College of Fine Arts (CFA), Radiance Cinema will give students the chance to participate in a film festival. In Summer 2024, Ball State students will showcase the films they’ve created during a dedicated time block at the Indy Shorts Festival—hosted by Heartland Film. Additionally, Heartland Film staff will visit campus to teach about film festivals.
Mark Cabus, assistant teaching professor of acting and co-collaborator in the College of Fine Arts, also has high hopes for the program’s success.
Partnering with Ball State students aligns with Heartland Film’s mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives, according to Heartland Film president and Ball State alum Michael Ault, ’86.