MUNCIE — The Princeton Review, the education services company known for its annual college and graduate school rankings, once again selected Ball State for its list, “Top 50 Undergraduate Schools for Entrepreneurship Studies for 2022.”
This project, now in its 16th year, annually names the top 50 undergraduate and graduate schools for entrepreneurship studies. Ball State ranked 29th in the nation on this year’s Undergraduate list.
Since 1983, Ball State’s Entrepreneurship Center has been a national leader in entrepreneurial education. The Center has taken creative risks through its evidence-based approach to prepare expert, innovative entrepreneurs who are driven to lead businesses and improve our world. The Center is part of the Department of Management within Ball State’s Miller College of Business.
Ball State offers a bachelor’s degree and minor in Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and an MBA concentration in Entrepreneurship. Students learning at and working with the Center are also connected to a greater community of distinguished business leaders and mentors.
Ball State has now earned recognition on The Princeton Review’s “Top Undergraduate Entrepreneurship Programs” list the last five years.
