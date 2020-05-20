MUNCIE – Jennifer Erickson, an anthropology professor at Ball State University, will conduct research and teach in Bosnia-Herzegovina during spring semester 2021 as a result of winning a U.S. Scholar award from the Fulbright Program.
Erickson’s research project, “The Good Life: Examining Everyday Life in Postwar/Postindustrial Zenica,” will examine life in Zenica, a city of about 115,000 people in the heart of Bosnia. The study will focus on the everyday practices of local residents during a rapid transformation as a result of the civil war that engulfed the region in the early 1990s.
During the war, Zenica transformed from communism to neoliberal capitalism, and civil society expanded during the war.
In addition to conducting research, the professor will teach a course on American culture for the University of Zenica. Erickson lived and worked in Zenica from 1998-2000, returning in 2003 to conduct research for her master’s degree. She led a group of Ball State students to several cities throughout the region in 2019.
